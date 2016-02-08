School bus involved in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Sangamon County authorities say several individuals were injured in a crash involving three cars and a school bus in Springfield Monday morning.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tells WAND that the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Rochester Road. Authorities say they believe four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Rochester School officials say all students that were on the bus were taken to the school, where they were checked out by school nurses and EMTs. At this time, no serious injuries to students have been reported.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.