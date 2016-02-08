Springfield Park District invites public to attend informational meeting

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Park District Board of Trustees is inviting residents of the Iles Park area to attend an informational meeting on February 8 regarding a proposed project on property just to the north of Iles Park.

Officials say the meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at 2500 South 11th Street. The Springfield Park District will discuss a recent proposal from Crown Castle to lease property north of Iles Park for the relocation of an existing communications tower, which must be moved to accommodate high-speed rail.

The public is highly encouraged to attend this event and give their input. We will provide more information as it becomes available.