1 dead, 1 injured in Sunday night crash near Pana

CHRISTIAN COUNTY - The Christian County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pana Sunday night.

Authorities say the crash happened near the 2100 block of East 350 North Road, about two miles west of Pana, at about 8:48 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, Illinois State Police officials say a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went into a plowed field, and rolled the vehicle several times.

Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, and were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The driver, identified as Matthew Swisher, 37, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, identified as Kevin Thompson, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office say Swisher received improper lane usage and DUI citations, and that further charges are being considered by the Christian County State's Attorney.

This crash is under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Christian County Coroner's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.