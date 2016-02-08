Illinois Lottery says Chatham resident wins $100,000

CHATHAM - Illinois State Lottery officials say one lucky Chatham resident scored a $100,000 payday after purchasing a winning instant scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say the Chatham resident presented the winning ticket at the Prize Center in Springfield. When asked about how the money will be used, the resident said that he plans to make investments and home improvements.

The winning ticket was bought at Discount Liquor, located in the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Chatham. The business received a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

