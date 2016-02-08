Lincoln police respond to report of child struck by vehicle on February 6

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Police Department says a child is in stable condition following a pedestrian versus vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln police say officers were dispatched to a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle and was not breathing at about 3:44 p.m. The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire Department, Logan County Paramedics, and Logan County Sheriff's office responded to the scene, located in the 1600 block of Broadway Street.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that an eight-year-old boy ran into the road and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The boy was taken to a Peoria hospital, where he is said by police to be in stable condition.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate this crash, and authorities say no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.