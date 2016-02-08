Illini Chabad Center Menorah Vandalized Again

CHAMPAIGN – Our news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report the menorah outside the Illini Chabad Jewish Center has been vandalized again.

WAND brought you the story of the vandalism incident that initially damaged the menorah on August 20. Parkland student Max Kristy pushed over and damaged the menorah and was later arrested. He was accepted into the State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Second Chance Program after appearing in court.

On Monday, February 8, Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel reported via email that the menorah had been vandalized again. According to the News-Gazette, Tiechtel said via email that two individuals came onto the property early Sunday (February 7) morning and damaged the “Symbol of Jewish Life on campus.”

Campus officials dedicated the repaired menorah on December 7 at a ceremony with about 150 people in attendance, including interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson.

(Photo courtesy of John Dixon, with the News-Gazette.)