President Obama Meets with Lawmakers in Springfield

UPDATE - The speech began shortly after 1:00 p.m., as President Obama started by thanking everyone in attendance for the warm welcome he received upon returning to Springfield. During the speech, President Obama urged Illinois lawmakers to work together for the benefit of the state and its citizens. President Obama also asked attendees, "What can we do together to make our politics better?"



President Obama also encouraged lawmakers to make voter participation easier for citizens.

UPDATE - President Obama has arrived in Springfield to meet with state lawmakers.

President Obama, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D - IL), and other officials arrived via Air Force One just after 11:00 a.m. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD - President Barack Obama will meet with Illinois lawmakers on February 10, according to a news release from Governor Bruce Rauner's Office.

According to the release, President Obama will meet with lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol to speak about finding common ground between Republicans and Democrats.

Rauner says he looks forward "to welcoming President Obama to the State Capitol."

President Obama served as an Illinois State Senator and U.S. Senator prior to being elected to the Presidency in 2008.