RCC Board of Trustees Appoints Novak As Interim President

DECATUR – The Richland Community College (RCC) Board of Trustees has appointed former President Emeritus of RCC Dr. Charles Novak as the new Interim President.

Novak’s appointment begins following the retirement of Dr. Gayle Saunders, whose last day will be February 29, 2016. He will serve as Interim President until a new president is selected.

The Board of Trustees is engaged in a national search process with the Association of Community College Trustees to select a new president.

Dr. Charles Novak has served 23 years as a community college president and a number of other years as a continuing education officer, a chief financial officer and chief academic officer. Most recently, he served 13 years as President Emeritus for Richland until his retirement in 2001. He will lead the college as they search for a new president.

Officials say even though Novak retired, he has returned to work on numerous occasions to help Illinois community colleges including several interim roles as president.

