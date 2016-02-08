Enrollment Applications Up at 2 U of I Campuses

Posted:

Champaign- School officials at the University of Illinois say a record number of prospective freshmen applied for enrollment for fall of 2016.  The University received more than 56,000 applications which is up 13% from last year.

Application deadlines have closed for the Champaign Urbana and Chicago campuses, which saw the increases. Applications are down slightly in Springfield and the application for UIS is still is still open. 

