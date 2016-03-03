Michon joined WAND in March 2016 as the Champaign Bureau Reporter.

After a year exploring all Champaign had to offer, Michon moved over to the capitol city, and into the position of Springfield/Statehouse Bureau Chief.

An Illinois native, she is excited to be in Central Illinois. Michon obtained her Bachelor's degree in Radio Television from Southern Illinois University. She went on to complete her Master's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield in Public Affairs Reporting.

In her free time, Michon enjoys spending time with her family, friends and cat Franklin, cooking and cheering for the Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hi, feel free to email Michon at michon.lindstrom@wandtv.com.