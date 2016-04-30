Gordon has a passion for serving those whose story has yet to be told, from the nine-year-old black belt to the 96-year-old card shark.

He joined WAND as Sports Director-Lead Anchor in April of 2016 after spending two years at KXLF/KBZK in Butte-Bozeman, Montana, and he’s excited to be back in his home state of Illinois. While in Big Sky country, Gordon got to tell all sorts of off-the-beaten-path stories from rodeo and horseshoes to trap shooting and Big Sky football.

His work has been picked up by CBS Sports and local stations from Sacramento to Orlando. He was also one of two finalists for the statewide E.B. Craney award for Sports Enterprise. It's a reflection of the quality of people he had the privilege of working with in Southwest Montana.

A native of Wilmette, Illinois, Gordon holds an M.S. in Journalism from Northwestern University and a B.A. in English from the University of Illinois. While in school, he served as senior columnist, beat writer, play-by-play voice and podcast host while working for a pair of alumni magazines, the Daily Illini newspaper, WNUR radio, the Big Ten Digital Network and Inside Northwestern. He also completed internships in Houston and Chicago and spent a summer immersed on a senior citizen baseball team for his short-form documentary “Senior Circuit”.

When he's not riding Zambonis or challenging Globetrotters to a game of P.I.G. for stories, Gordon enjoys serving at his church, crunching numbers for his March Madness bracket and watching John Hughes movies. He has the distinction of having received a real life “Breakfast Club” detention while at New Trier High School (it wasn't for anything newsworthy, he was just tardy) and he serves as fantasy football commissioner for a league that originated in the area on which the TV show “The League” is based.

If you have a story idea or just feel like saying hello, email Gordon at gordon.voit@wandtv.com or find him on Twitter @GordonVoit.