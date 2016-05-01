Fundfest for EIU Employees

CHARLESTON- For 12 hours the support poured in at the 'Fundfest' for laid off Eastern Illinois employees.

A relief fund has been set up through a new non-profit, Support EIU employees, which hosted a day long event and invited the community, students and lawmakers to all ban together to support the lay offs and financial constraints the University faces.

President of Support EIU Employees Jeremy Andrew Eggers said, "Charleston will fight for eiu. We love this town and the school is apart of this town as i heard previously EIU plus Charleston equals community and that's what it is."

