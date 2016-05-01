UPDATE: UI and Non-Tenure Faculty reach tentative agreement

UPDATE – Members of the Non-Tenure Faculty Coalition for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have unanimously voted to suspend all strike activity.

Union leaders explained the outlines of a tentative agreement between the union negotiators and University administration that was signed on Saturday night. The full details of the five-year contract will be shared with all members in the coming days.

During the meeting, members voted to suspend all strike activity on campus. All union members, as well as Interim Chancellor Barb Wilson and Interim Provost Edward Feser, were immediately informed of the decision.

Classes are expected to resume their normal schedule on Monday, May 2.

A ratification vote is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

WAND News continues to follow these events and will provide updates as they become available.

-------------------------------------------------------

URBANA – The Non-Tenure Faculty Coalition (NTFC) and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign released a joint statement on Saturday announcing they had reached a tentative five-year agreement.

WAND News initially reported in early April that the non-tenured faculty had plans to strike. Their strike began April 19 after the union and university failed to agree on a contract after more than a year of negotiations and two mediation sessions.

They then planned an extended five-day strike on April 28 after two days of striking and a “work-in” the previous week.

The University’s News Bureau released a joint statement from both parties on Saturday, April 30, stating the groups had come to a tentative agreement after meeting on April 29.

“Everyone involved appreciates the hard work and partnership that went into reaching this important step in the process,” the statement read.

The NTFC are scheduled to meet on Sunday, May 1, to vote on whether to ends its five-day strike and will schedule a vote in the near future for members to review and vote on the agreement.

The statement goes on to say that both groups look forward to building on a “productive, long-term relationship in the future.”

Interim Provost Edward Feser credited the faculty for their work and dedication that makes achieving the University’s mission possible. Feser explains the agreement addresses priorities the faculty highlighted in negotiations, such as employment security, academic freedom protections and participation in faculty governance.

A separate message from the Non-Tenure Faculty Coalition says further developments on the union’s votes will be released a later time. WAND News will provide updates as it becomes available.