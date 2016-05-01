Danville PD make arrest in Lipscomb murder case with U.S. Marshal's help

DANVILLE – In an update to a story WAND brought you Saturday, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Danville detectives collaborated to bring a suspect for the murder of 30-year-old Ayaunna Lipscomb into custody.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says the person being sought for Lipscomb’s murder is now in custody in Chicago. 42-year-old Jerome Lewis was arrested on the south side of Chicago at around 1 PM on Saturday, April 30 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Lipscomb was found stabbed in her East Fairchild apartment on Friday, April 29 when police and EMS crews were called to the residence.

That morning, Thomason says, the Marshal’s Task Force began working with Danville detectives after an arrest warrant was obtained.

“The high degree of cooperation between the two agencies helped bring Mr. Lewis into custody quickly,” Thomason adds.

Lewis remains in custody in Chicago on a $1,000,000 bond. Danville authorities do not currently have information on when he would be returned to Danville.

WAND News will provide further updates as they become available.