April Rain Above Average

DECATUR -- With the month of April in the books, Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says our rain totals were above average in Decatur. We ended the month with a total of 4.01” in the rain gauge; that’s a surplus of .34” compared to the 3.67” we average in April.

Chierek says April 6th was the wettest day, recording 1” of rain in 24 hours.

Hopefully the saying, “April showers brings May flowers” holds true.

