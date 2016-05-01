April Mean Temperature Below Average

DECATUR -- Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says the mean temperature for the month of April was below average in Decatur, with a deficit of .7 degrees. The average mean temperature for the month is 54.5 degrees; our actual mean temperature for the month was 53.8 degrees.

Chierek says the warmest days were April 18 and April 25 with a high of 82 and the coldest day was April 9 with a low of 27.

