Air Quality Awareness Week Coming Up

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Air Quality Awareness Week runs from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. The National Weather Service (NWS), the United States Protection Agency (EPA), and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all urge American’s to be aware of the effect people have on the environment. The goal of the week is to provide information on outdoor air pollution and its impact on the quality of the air we breathe.

This year’s theme is “Show How You Care About the Air”. A different air quality topic will be addressed each day. From the cause of poor air quality and how air quality predictions are made, to how to protect yourself on poor air quality days. Steps will be given for you to take to improve the cleanliness of the air we breathe.

For more information on Air Quality Awareness Week, click here.