Richland Dog Cluster Breeder Show held at Progress City

Decatur- The Richland Dog Cluster Breeder Show took place at Progress City.

The event showcases full bred dogs, which have been preserved and bred to perform specific tasks for years.

"they all work a different way right if you want a big lazy dog that's just going to lay at your feet you choose a breed that has less drive. If you want a dog that is ready to go out and do things with then you pick a dog that has more drive like my water dogs they are always ready to do something there a great dog to go jogging with go swimming with they just want to do do" said Karen Aurelius, who has been breeding Shelties, and Irish Terriers since she was seven years old.

The show ran throughout the weekend, with hundreds of dogs from all over the country attending.