Jarling’s Custard Cup acquired by investors; Opening for season May 7

CHAMPAIGN – A group of investors, including former University of Illinois athletes and coaches, have formed an LLC to purchase the assets of Jarling’s Custard Cup, Inc.

The investment team formed Alpha Custard Cup, LLC (“Alpha”) to purchase the assets and closed the acquisition on Sunday, May 1.

Jarling’s opened for business in 1983 and has maintained a loyal following since its beginning. The Custard Cup serves products such as SnowStorms, shakes and 150 other menu items. Doug and Christy Jarling owned the business since its founding but are now passing it on to the new owners.

The couple says that they have enjoyed “incredible success” and customer satisfaction in their 33 years operating the business.

“We went through an exhaustive sale process, and we couldn’t be more delighted with the people we found to carry on the Jarling’s Custard Cup tradition,” the couple said in a statement released on May 1.

Doug, Christy and their son Dylan Jarling will stay for a period of time to help transition the operations to Alpha.

Alpha is led by entrepreneur, venture capitalist and former University of Illinois two-sport walk-on athlete Tom Siegel. Siegel first tried the Custard Cup’s products back in the 1980s. He says he is grateful to lead and carry on “the fine tradition of Jarling’s Custard Cup.”

Siegel says Alpha includes investors such as Kurt Kittner (former Illini / NFL football player), Tony Pashos (former Illini / NFL football player), Ron Turner (former Illini head football coach) and Bruce Weber (former Illini head basketball coach).

According to Jarling’s officials, the new investor group will continue to operate as Jarling’s Custard Cup without changes being made to the business’ popular formula and line of products. They will be hiring managers and hourly crew members.

Champaign Jarling’s Custard Cup officials did note that the announcement does not apply to the Jarling’s in Danville, which is continued under separate ownership.

Jarling’s Custard Cup in Champaign plans to re-open for the season on Saturday, May 7. More information about the business can be found here.