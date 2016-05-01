Red Nose Day Coming Up

Red Nose Day is a campaign in May that is dedicated to raising money by simply having fun and making people laugh. Money raised is spent to help lift children and young people out of poverty in the United States and some of the poorest communities in the world. The Red Nose campaign has raised more than $1 billion globally in the last 25 years. Half of the money distributed by Red Nose Day 2016 will be spent right here in the United States. The other half will be spent in some of the poorest communities in Latin America, Asia and Africa. All money raided supports projects that ensure kids are safe, healthy and educated.

While the official Red Nose Day 2016 is Thursday, May 26, you can start purchasing your Red Nose’s today.

So how do you participate? Simply purchase a Red Nose for $1 at participating Walgreens stores. For more information or if you would like to set up a team, contact the South Shores Walgreens in Decatur, located at 420 W. 1st Dr. W, or call them at (217) 422-3801.