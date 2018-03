URBANA -- The Illini took advantage of Iowa's 8 errors and beat the Hawkeyes 8-0 in five innings Sunday, to complete the three game sweep.

The Illini, who have won four straight, improve to 31-19 on the season and 10-10 in the Big Ten.

Jade Vecvanags (11-10) allowed just two hits in five shutout innings.

The Illini will play their final home Wednesday against Indiana State.