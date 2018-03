CHAMPAIGN -- Minnesota's high powered offense was on display Sunday at Illinois Field, as the Gophers hammered the Illini 14-6.

The Illini fall to 21-19, 7-8 in the Big Ten, while the Gophers improve to 27-13, and 11-3 in the Big Ten.

Springfield native Michael Hurwitz' 15-game hitting streak came to an end.

Illinois has back to back midweek games coming up. They'll play Missouri at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Tuesday, and return home to face Southern Illinois Wednesday.