Brave the Shave

CHAMPAIGN- 13 volunteers shaved their heads for an event to benefit St. Baldrick's at Mike N' Molly's in downtown Champaign.

For 16 years St. Baldricks has been the leader in pediatric cancer research. Continuing the success this afternoon, volunteer coordinator Matt Duco said, ""cancer research funding at the national level is really inadequaute only about 4 percent goes to pediatric cancer research. So there is definitely a gap there and st. Baldricks is the largest donor to grants for funding for pediatric cancer research."

To find more information out on St. Baldrick's visit their website.