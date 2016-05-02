HATCH, Kroger Seeking Egg Donations

SPRINGFIELD -- They're one of the most requested items at food banks, yet they are seldom donated.

HATCH and Kroger are teaming up to get eggs to local food banks. HATCH - a partnership among stores, local farmers, and food banks - is taking donations through Kroger stores through May 21. All donations will go towards providing eggs to those in need in central Illinois. Kroger is also matching the donations made at the 10 stores in our area, up to $25,000.

"Eggs are a great source of protein and with over 71% of households we serve having someone with hypertension or high blood pressure, being able to provide nutritious protein like eggs is invaluable," said Central Illinois Foodbank Executive Director, Pam Molitoris.

You can also donate eggs directly via the HATCH website.

HATCH's effort is meant to provide quality protein to undernourished people of all ages.