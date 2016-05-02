Central Illinois McDonald's Restaurants to hold "Cyber Hiring Day"

DECATUR -- It's a job search that can begin with something as easy as a text.

Local restaurants are looking fill positions as the busy summer season approaches, and that includes McDonald's Restaurants of Central Illinois.

As part of "Cyber Hiring Day" on May 3, interested applicants are encouraged to text ‘APPLY’ to 36453 or apply online at MyLocalMcDs.com and search for the preferred location of employment.

“We are looking forward to hiring many talented individuals this summer season,” said Gary Birschbach, local McDonald’s owner/operator of Central Illinois. “We offer many appealing benefits such as flexible schedules, advancement opportunities, and even education assistance.”

According to a news release from the restaurant, McDonald’s offers thorough training for employees at every position. Training encourages employees to learn new experiences, advance in their career and gives them the potential to grow within themselves as well as their career.

For more information on “Cyber Hiring Day” follow on Twitter at @MyIllinoisMcD and any of the 58 McDonald’s Restaurants of Central Illinois Facebook page