Champaign-Urbana Schools To Take Part in "Bike to School Day" Event

Urbana, IL - National "Bike to School Day" is Wednesday, and central Illinois is ready to take part.

Joining schools from across the country, C-U Safe Routes to School Project, Champaign County Bikes, the Cities of Urbana and Champaign, and schools in Champaign and Urbana will celebrate the May 4 event.

It's the fifth year of the campaign, which raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for bicycling and walking and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, reducing traffic congestion and concern for the environment.

The event will begin early in the morning when kids, parents, and community leaders leave home on two wheels and head to school. Helmet safety demonstrations, bike locking demonstrations, and bike rodeos will be held at participating schools throughout the month of May