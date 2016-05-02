Chemo Memory Therapy

MAINE - A study led by researchers at Eastern Maine Medical Center shows specialized behavioral therapy may help reduce memory problems linked to chemotherapy.

Researchers assigned 47 breast cancer survivors to memory and attention training, or talk therapy, for eight sessions. Two months later, patients in the specialized group had fewer memory problems, faster thought processing and less anxiety than talk therapy patients.

Although more studies are needed, experts say these programs could be an inexpensive, drug-free alternative for cancer survivors. About half of cancer patients who receive chemotherapy develop long-lasting memory problems.