Military Children and Mental Health

MARYLAND - A new study led by researchers at Uniformed reveals an increase in mental health problems among children of military personnel. During the past 15 years, the proportion of military youth with at least one diagnosed condition, like anxiety, ADHD or mood disorders rose from 10 to 16%. The percentage taking psychiatric medications also increased from eight to 12%. These statistics reflect national mental health trends in children. There was a 22% increase in military children with suicidal thoughts.