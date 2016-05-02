Man arrested in connection with Danville stabbing

DANVILLE - One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Danville.

Jerome Lewis, 42, was arrested on the south side of Chicago by the U.S. Marshal's office.

Ayunna Liscomb, 30, was found stabbed to death in her apartment Friday morning. Police say the incident happened in the 1700 block of East Fairchild around 1:00 AM.

Lewis in custody in Chicago on a $1,000,000 bond.