Clouds, cool temperatures make for gloomy start to week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Clouds will still stick around as we kick off the new week making for a mundane Monday.

While we won't see as much rain as we did over the weekend, Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a few stray showers can't be ruled out. He says rainfall amounts Monday will be minimal, less than 0.10".

A little more in the way of sunshine can be expected Tuesday as high pressure tries to work into town. However, a cold front stalls that progress early Wednesday with a quick round of showers. By Thursday, Del Rosso says we'll see plenty of sunshine which will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures start off cool this week in the 50s and 60s before warming back into the 70s by Friday.

