Another Dollar General to Open in Decatur

DECATUR – Another business is opening in Decatur, bringing new jobs to the city. Dollar General is opening at 780 Sunnyside Rd.

The new store will open near the intersection of route 36 and Sunnyside Road, on the city's far west side.

The store is expected to open May 7th.

Officials say they are looking to hire and anyone interested is asked to visit the Dollar General website at www.dollargeneral.com.