Ashley Gibson memorial service held today; search continues for two

CHAMPAIGN - The search continues for two men thought to be connected to the dismemberment of Ashley Gibson.

Gibson's remains were found in Clinton Lake Sunday, April 24, after she was reported missing from Champaign.

Donte Meeks, 25, and Deundrea Weatherspoon, 25, have warrants out for their arrests.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

Meantime, family and friends of Ashley Gibson will gather at noon for a memorial service.

The service will be held at Church of the Living God in Champaign. A celebration of life event will follow the service at the Fluid Event Center.