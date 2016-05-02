Champaign County Crime Stoppers asks for tips on shooting case

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County Crime Stoppers and Champaign County Sheriff's Office are asking for information on a shooting that took place last month.

It happened at about 11:31 P< on April 22, 2016 in the 1500 block of Kingsway Drive. Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, they were notified about a 22 year old man who had arrived at Carle Foundation Hospital who was being treated for a gunshot wound. The man was treated and later released. Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the people who fired the shots. If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff's Office at 217-384-1213 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.