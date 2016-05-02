Wine and Coffee are Great for your Gut

NETHERLANDS – There is a bit of good news for wine and coffee lovers.

Researchers at the University of Groningen found these drinks, along with yogurt, fruits and vegetables actually help create diversity in intestinal bacteria.

Studies have shown people with a wider variety of gut bacteria, have better digestive health and are less likely to be obese or have mood disorders.

On the other hand, sugary drinks, carbohydrates and whole milk were linked to lower levels of intestinal diversity.