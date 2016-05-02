Zika Virus Test Available in the U.S.

Posted:

ATLANTA – Starting today, U.S. doctors will have access to a new test for the Zika virus. Quest diagnostics says the FDA has given its Zika blood test emergency use authorization.  Doctors should be able to get results within 3 to 5 days.

Zika can lead to severe birth defects and is spread mainly by mosquitos.

The Centers for Disease Control says pregnant women at risk for Zika should be tested.

     

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events