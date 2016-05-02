Non-tenure faculty system reaches tentative agreement with U of I; classes resume normal schedule

CHAMPAIGN - Classes at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana will resume on normal schedule today after non-tenured faculty members reached a tentative agreement with the school.

A contract ratification vote will be held later in the week.

The contract is a first for the university and the union. Faculty members at many universities across the country have complained in recent years about the growing reliance on non-tenured instructors, who often make less money.

The union has about 500 instructors, researchers, and other faculty. They typically work on one-year contracts and are not part of the system that gives professors job protections.