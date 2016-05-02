Decatur Public Library Extends Hours

DECATUR - The Decatur Public Library will be staying open later, starting today.

The library will now be open until 8pm Monday through Thursday, which is an hour later.

 In 2013, the library had to close its doors earlier because of budget cuts. But officials say with the budget control and the city of Decatur ownership, they can now afford to stay open later.

