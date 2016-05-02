Syphilis on the rise Sangamon County

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD - New developments on the growing local problem of sexually transmitted diseases.

Health officials at the University of Illinois Springfield are warning students, faculty and staff that syphilis is on the rise.

In an email sent late last week,  University leaders say county health officials had seen an increase in cases of syphilis in Springfield and Sangamon County.

Syphilis occurs in stages, ranging from sores to internal organ damage.

