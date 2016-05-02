Local Food Bank Needs Egg Donations

DECATUR - There is a new way you can give back to your local food bank.

Now through May 21st, customers can make a donation at your local Kroger store for HATCH. HATCH donations provide eggs to local food banks.

According to the Central Illinois Food Bank, eggs are the most commonly requested items at food banks and the least donated.

You can also donate eggs directly to the Central Illinois Food Bank.

All donations will go toward providing eggs to those in need in central Illinois.