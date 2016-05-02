Chicago State Cuts 300+ Jobs

Chicago – The state budget battle is having a big impact on one college.

Chicago State announced over the weekend it is laying off more than 300 employees. Chicago State caters to a mostly minority and poor student population.

Layoffs include administrators and maintenance workers. No faculty members are included in the current round of layoffs.

The cuts come despite a $20 million infusion from the state last week. Before the money was allocated Chicago State had threatened to closes its doors on Sunday due to a lack of money.