USDA Farm Storage Facility Loans

Decatur – The Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering a new financing option to help farmers purchase portable storage and handling equipment.

The loans are designed to help producers grow their businesses and markets. There is even a smaller microloan option with lower down payments.

“Portable handling and storage equipment is vital to helping farmers get their products to market more quickly and better maintain product quality, bringing them greater returns,” stated Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Val Dolcini.

Earlier this year a significantly expanded list of commodities became eligible for the Farm Storage Facility Loan. Eligible commodities now include aquaculture; floriculture; fruits, nuts and vegetables; corn, grain sorghum, rice, oilseeds, oats, wheat; unprocessed meat and poultry, eggs, milk, cheese and butter; plus other items.

For more information on the Farm Storage Facility Loans go to www.fsa.usda.gov/pricesupport or contact your county FSA office.