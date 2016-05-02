Decatur home heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says one home was heavily damaged in a house fire on the city's west side Sunday evening.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Gregory Court at about 7:07 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:14 p.m., and the fire was extinguished at about 8:34 p.m.

One adult and one child were relocated as a result of the fire, and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure, and $10,000 in damage to the home's contents.

Fire officials say the flames were caused by cooking materials in the kitchen. This incident is currently under investigation.

