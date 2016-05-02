Lawsuit - Hold The Ice

Chicago – An Illinois woman is suing Starbucks over ice.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago claims the coffee chain overfills its cold drinks with ice instead of using the advertised amount of coffee or other liquid in its plastic cups. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Stacy Pincus who accuses Starbucks of misleading consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that an iced beverage advertised at 24 ounces only contains about 14 ounces of fluid.

Jamie Riley, a Starbucks spokesman, says the company considers the lawsuit without merit. Riley says customers understand that ice is part of an iced beverage.

The lawsuit also seeks class-action status.