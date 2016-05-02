Average gas prices in Illinois increase again

ILLINOIS - GasBuddy.com officials say average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen nearly 10 cents in the past week.

According to a GasBuddy.com survey, Illinois' average gas price jumped 9.5 cents, bringing the total to $2.35 per gallon. National prices also saw an increase of 8.1 cents, bringing the national average to $2.22 per gallon.

Officials say prices are 29.5 cents lower than one year ago, despite the recent string of increases. However, average gas prices are about 29 cents higher than they were one month ago.

For more information on gas prices in your area, check out our Pump Patrol page.