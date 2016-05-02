Crossing Healthcare Gardens hosting planting day event

DECATUR - Crossing Healthcare Gardens is inviting citizens to attend a planting day on May 12.

This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the garden, which is located at the corner of East Central Avenue and North Warren Street. Officials say the garden will help benefit Crossing Healthcare patients, as well as Macon County residents. Officials also say they are looking for volunteers to help out during this planting day.

The produce harvested from the garden will be made available through a farmers' market, which will accept WIC vouchers, SNAP benefits, debit and credit cards, and cash. Additionally, several programs, such as dietitian-led produce-to-table classes, will be offered to Crossing Healthcare patients.

Crossing Healthcare Gardens was created through a partnership between Crossing Healthcare, the Good Samaritan Inn, and Mercy Gardens. For more information, or to volunteer, call (217) 877-9117.