IDOT to receive $20,000 grant for law enforcement officer training program

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation has received a grant from the Governor's Highway Safety Association and Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility to provide additional training for law enforcement officers in identifying impaired drivers.

IDOT officials say the grant will be used to fund ten Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement classes throughout the state. Police officers who attend these classes will learn more about identifying drug-impaired drivers that otherwise could have been pulled over, but not arrested, because warning signs were missed.

Illinois is one of only four states receiving the $20,000 grant, the others being Texas, Florida, and Nevada. IDOT officials say they will partner with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to set up mobile classrooms in a cost-saving move.

For more information on the ARIDE program, click here.