Breaking Ground for UIS' First Student Union

SPRINGFIELD- The University of Illinois Springfield will finally begin construction on its $21.7 million student union project Wednesday May 4 at 10:30 A.M.

The University and its students, faculty and employees have been walking past the zoned vacant lot on the South quad since a student initiative a few years ago voted to fund part of the project with campus funds and a construction fee this will offer the project $13.7 million towards the cost.

The future building will stand two stories tall and is a 50,000 square foot facility complete with dining services, a coffee shop, ballroom with 450 available seats and a Student Leadership Center for student government, volunteer offices and multipurpose rooms for student activities and organizations.

Nearly $5.3 million in gifts have been raised towards the goal and officials with the university believe they will meet the $8 million fund raising goal before the facility opens in January 2018.

Contractors out of Peoria will be the general and sub contractors for the design and facility.

Again, the ground breaking ceremony will be 10:30 A.M. at UIS and Mayor Jim Langefelder will also be in attendance.