Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month observed in May

NATIONAL -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is taking time this month to observe Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

With warmer weather on the way, more bikes will be on the roads and drivers are asked to share the road. Because motorcycles can be more difficult to see, bikers are also being asked to make themselves more visible to other motorists.

According to Illinois State Police, motorcycle helmets provide the best protection from head injury for motorcyclists involved in traffic crashes.

For more on safety tips, visit the ISP motorcycle safety web page at http://www.isp.state.il.us/traffic/motorcyclesafety.cfm.