Sports Authority Strikes Out Versus Internet

Springfield – Sports Authority has lost its battle with the internet.

In March, Sports Authority announced it would close 140 stores nationwide including a store at 3211 S. Veterans Parkway in Springfield. Now, the company says it will shutter all of its 463 stores in 41 states. The company has operated two other stores in Illinois.

Amazon and websites run by professional and college sports teams have taken a big bite out of Sports Authority sales. The company missed a $20 million debt payment in January and currently has a total debt of $1.1 billion.

Sports Authority assets are expected to be sold at auction. The company employs more than 14,500 people across the U.S.