Nokomis man dies in early morning crash on IL-16

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Illinois State troopers were on the scene of a single vehicle crash that left a 31-year-old man from Nokomis dead.

The Illinois State Police of District 18 say the crash happened on IL-16 at East Bertolino Avenue at around 4:30 AM on Sunday, May 1.

A preliminary report indicates 31-year-old Justin Gunderson, of Nokomis, was driving his GMC truck eastbound on IL-16 just west of East Bertolino Avenue when his truck left the roadway for a currently unknown reason. Gunderson’s truck then hit a concrete culvert, causing his vehicle to roll.

Gunderson was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

State authorities report they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.